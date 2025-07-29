Iain Davis Substack

Please Read My Uninformed, Paranoid, Gish Gallop
My thanks go to the reader who drew my attention to the comments of Neil Sanders about my work.
  
Iain Davis
29
1:04
Unacknowledged False Flags: The October 7th Hamas Attack - Part 3
The purpose and scope of the Unacknowledged False Flag Substack series is explained HERE.
  
Iain Davis
21
Tom Regenauer and Iain Davis discuss Gov-corp Technates
Tom Regenauer and I discuss the loopy ideas—such as the Dark Enlightenment and gov-corp Technates—put forward by the gaggle of Silicon Valley oligarchs…
  
Iain Davis
9
1:03:22
Unacknowledged False Flags: The October 7th Hamas Attack - Part 2
The purpose and scope of the Unacknowledged False Flag Substack series is explained HERE.
  
Iain Davis
10
Unacknowledged False Flags: The October 7th Hamas Attack - Part 1
The Unacknowledged False Flag Substack series explores the evidence that indicates reported terrorist attacks were actually false flags orchestrated by…
  
Iain Davis
70

June 2025

May 2025

April 2025

Woollaston's Jabs Are Not Scary Says Cary
Congratulations to Ben Woollaston who won a hard fought snooker match against four-time World Snooker Champion Mark Selby (10 - 8).
  
Iain Davis
35
Courtenay Turner and Iain Davis Discuss Gov-corp Technates.
I enjoyed a great two hour discussion with the knowledgeable Courtenay Turner for her Courtenay Turner Podcast.
  
Iain Davis
14
58:52
A Distasteful Announcement and Sincere Apology
I have been forced to block and permanently ban a group of Substack trolls from commenting on my Substack articles.
  
Iain Davis
14

March 2025

