Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Please Read My Uninformed, Paranoid, Gish Gallop
My thanks go to the reader who drew my attention to the comments of Neil Sanders about my work.
Jul 29
•
Iain Davis
69
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
29
1:04
Unacknowledged False Flags: The October 7th Hamas Attack - Part 3
The purpose and scope of the Unacknowledged False Flag Substack series is explained HERE.
Jul 21
•
Iain Davis
81
Share this post
Iain Davis Substack
Unacknowledged False Flags: The October 7th Hamas Attack - Part 3
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
21
Tom Regenauer and Iain Davis discuss Gov-corp Technates
Tom Regenauer and I discuss the loopy ideas—such as the Dark Enlightenment and gov-corp Technates—put forward by the gaggle of Silicon Valley oligarchs…
Jul 15
•
Iain Davis
55
Share this post
Iain Davis Substack
Tom Regenauer and Iain Davis discuss Gov-corp Technates
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
1:03:22
Unacknowledged False Flags: The October 7th Hamas Attack - Part 2
The purpose and scope of the Unacknowledged False Flag Substack series is explained HERE.
Jul 14
•
Iain Davis
79
Share this post
Iain Davis Substack
Unacknowledged False Flags: The October 7th Hamas Attack - Part 2
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
Unacknowledged False Flags: The October 7th Hamas Attack - Part 1
The Unacknowledged False Flag Substack series explores the evidence that indicates reported terrorist attacks were actually false flags orchestrated by…
Jul 9
•
Iain Davis
139
Share this post
Iain Davis Substack
Unacknowledged False Flags: The October 7th Hamas Attack - Part 1
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
70
June 2025
I Don't Understand Words.
As far as I am aware, “words” are the building blocks of language and language is what we use to think and convey meaning to each other.
Jun 27
•
Iain Davis
78
Share this post
Iain Davis Substack
I Don't Understand Words.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
30
May 2025
Resist Technocracy - Panel Discussion
Watch Part 1 on Odysee.
May 28
•
Iain Davis
76
Share this post
Iain Davis Substack
Resist Technocracy - Panel Discussion
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
1:00:00
Paul Hellier and Iain Davis Discuss The Fake Choice Environment
Hi folks, It’s been a while since I last posted as I have been working on a large project I really hope I can announce soon.
May 16
•
Iain Davis
53
Share this post
Iain Davis Substack
Paul Hellier and Iain Davis Discuss The Fake Choice Environment
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
19
1:08:08
April 2025
Woollaston's Jabs Are Not Scary Says Cary
Congratulations to Ben Woollaston who won a hard fought snooker match against four-time World Snooker Champion Mark Selby (10 - 8).
Apr 26
•
Iain Davis
79
Share this post
Iain Davis Substack
Woollaston's Jabs Are Not Scary Says Cary
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
35
Courtenay Turner and Iain Davis Discuss Gov-corp Technates.
I enjoyed a great two hour discussion with the knowledgeable Courtenay Turner for her Courtenay Turner Podcast.
Apr 25
•
Iain Davis
53
Share this post
Iain Davis Substack
Courtenay Turner and Iain Davis Discuss Gov-corp Technates.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
14
58:52
A Distasteful Announcement and Sincere Apology
I have been forced to block and permanently ban a group of Substack trolls from commenting on my Substack articles.
Apr 7
•
Iain Davis
10
Share this post
Iain Davis Substack
A Distasteful Announcement and Sincere Apology
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
14
March 2025
Discussion with Sonia Poulton: The Trump Technocracy
Following the publication of my recent essays on Unlimited Hangout, journalist and broadcaster Sonia Poulton kindly invited me on her Wake Up with Sonia…
Mar 28
•
Iain Davis
65
Share this post
Iain Davis Substack
Discussion with Sonia Poulton: The Trump Technocracy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
32
23:27
© 2025 Iain Davis
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts