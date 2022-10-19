Hi, I’m Iain Davis a writer, journalist and author who blogs at iaindavis.com . I am fortunate to write for Whitney Webb’s UnlimitedHangout, Geopolitics and Empire and Bitcoin Magazine among others. My work is regularly featured by a number of outlets including The OffGuardian, Lew Rockwell, Technocracy News & Trends and The Corbett Report.

I live on the south coast of England and I hosts a more complete About page on my blog if you are interested. My usual fair, primarily via my blog and published books, is based upon extensive research and long-form deep dives into complex and often wide-ranging political, social and geopolitical subjects.

This Substack is a departure from that. I focuses more tightly upon specific issues and occasionally takes a more irreverent swipe at the world. Hopefully providing a few laughs along the way.