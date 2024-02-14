Iain Davis Substack

Frances Leader
Feb 14, 2024

The world is already under the full control of a worldwide crime syndicate. Everything we see is just window dressing.

There are long term ugly plans.

I wrote about them here:

https://francesleader.substack.com/p/the-mother-of-all-false-flag-events

William Pritting
Feb 14, 2024

Excellent article, Iain! Thank you!

I tried to say something very similar with my article,

WORLD WAR III

Nationalism Vs Globalism

https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/world-war-iii?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

My summation was that the Western Oligarchy and Eastern Oligarchy are in a competitive contest for control over the UN, with each side establishing competing International Monetary Systems.

Like you point out, both the Western and Eastern Oligarchies are adherents to, and proponents of, the UN-WEF Agenda 21/2030 SDG/ESG/DEI dictates.

But there’s a monkey wrench in the machinery gumming-up the forward progress.

That monkey wrench is Populism.

The “people” are rising up and protesting against the Globalist Fascist Oligarchy.

In the USA, Trump’s “America First MAGA Patriot” movement is growing stronger with African-Americans and Latino-Hispanics and women and young adults realizing that the UniParty of Democrats and Republican Establishment RINOs are more inclined to represent the interests of the Globalist Fascist Oligarchy rather than the interests of the people who are their local constituents.

One thing that I do wonder about is if there ever actually came to be a “One World” Global Technocracy, then what would become of the Military-Industrial Complex?

It’s becoming more and more apparent that the future role of NATO, most likely its intended role from its inception, is to be the Global Enforcer of the Globalist’s dictates. But how many officers and troops/airmen/sailors, tanks, fighter jets, bombers, missiles, and naval combat ships will the future NATO actually need?

