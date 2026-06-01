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Iain Davis
4d

Trolls and bots are not welcome!

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Chrissie Murray's avatar
Chrissie Murray
4d

Thank you, Iain, for such a measured, well-considered and cool-headed response to the feverishly overheated situation UK Column uncomfortably finds itself in. And thank you for bringing some calm perspective and reason to the current, overwrought discussions. Personally, as a viewer of UKC (since 2015) and a Life Member (since 2021), I feel thoroughly exhausted by all the shouting and counter-shouting. Unfortunately, though, I don't think we've heard the end of it -- many of us are watching this space with interest...

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