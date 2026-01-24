Iain Davis Substack

Iain Davis
2d

Trolls and bots are not welcome!

This a Substack comment thread freely open to all. It is intended to provide a space for productive dialogue.

Everyone is free to comment. Please be civil and courteous to each other. Have a laugh, use irony, whit, sarcasm, whatever you like. Argue your point, show your evidence. But please do not be personal, abusive, or accusatory just because someone disagrees with or questions you.

Personal abuse will result in one warning. If abuse persists, after the warning, the abusive account will be blocked and permanently barred from commenting on my Substack posts.

Please, only reply to this message if you wish to alert me to abusive behaviour.

Thank you.

Tom Welsh
2dEdited

"Mahmood claims the state’s Panopticon objective is to identify criminal behaviour. Of course, what the state determines to be criminal behaviour is liable to change".

That reminds me of something that Ayn Rand wrote. She knew a thing or two about totalitarianism. The following is also a good thumbnail description of organised religion.

"There's no way to rule innocent men. The only power any government has is the power to crack down on criminals. Well, when there aren't enough criminals, one makes them. One declares so many things to be a crime that it becomes impossible for men to live without breaking laws. Who wants a nation of law-abiding citizens? What's there in that for anyone? But just pass the kind of laws that can neither be observed nor enforced nor objectively interpreted - and you create a nation of law-breakers - and then you cash in on guilt. Now that's the system, Mr. Rearden, and once you understand it, you'll be much easier to deal with".

- Ayn Rand, "Atlas Shrugged"

