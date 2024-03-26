Iain Davis Substack

Iain Davis Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evelyn K. Brunswick's avatar
Evelyn K. Brunswick
Mar 26, 2024

An exceptional essay again, Sir.

There's a lot of blatant psychological projection in what these 'scientists-tm' say. Re-reading all their quotes assuming they are in fact talking about themselves should reveal this.

I think, from a long-term overview, what we're really dealing with here is kind of 'clean up operation'. What I mean is let's say a hundred years' ago when there wasn't an Internet and only a minority even had access to scientific information (let alone understanding), lying about it for 'nefarious and political gain' was so much easier. Even, say fifty years later in the 1960s/70s it wasn't that much different. So they - with their typical short-termist thinking - lied about this that and the other and, I guess, simply assumed that they could continue to deal with the fallout later. After all, they thought, they owned the media and the governments and the academic institutes and all the rest of it.

But... a hundred years ago they didn't foresee something called 'the internet'. Even fifty years ago perhaps they didn't fully realise what would or could happen to all their precious lies. And so first, they privatise the communications network so as not to invest in the infrastructure (see Thatcher selling off BT), meaning delaying high speed broadband long enough for them to get their shit together. And to do stuff like 9/11 before everyone has smartphones and social media so the 'conspiracy theory' goes viral within 15 minutes of the event itself. But they can't delay the inevitable, so then comes broadband and social media and smartphones and all that - and that necessitates 'cognitive infiltration'.

So this is the point when all this pesky mass communication creates a veritable army of truth seekers and proper scientists sharing information and threatening the 'consensus' and the 'epistemic authorities' and well, questioning a hundred years' worth of 'science' and 'historical narrative' and so on. Thus - what do they need - yeah cognitive infiltration.

Next stage, however, the only way they can stop it is outright censorship. The cognitive infiltration helps here, of course - by manufacturing psyops and strawmen and so on.

But like I say, what we are really witnessing here, almost in slow motion, is the long-term result of having to cover up a century-long litany of lies.

Yep - that's why we need to make paper copies, darlings! First rule of espionage in a digital age - the latest generation of spooks simply don't understand old-fashioned methods.

Oops - that shouldn't have slipped out.

But yeah - the first lie begets another to cover up the first. And then another. And another. And so on until the only method left available is to just shut everything down. But that's totalitarianism - and you can't hide that from the people. That's when they revolt...

And that's why - yeah - the endgame is a comin'....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Iain Davis and others
Oriorda's avatar
Oriorda
Mar 26, 2024

Stea is in that group of self-satisfied bigots so convinced of their own rectitude that ANY dissent MUST be wrong, deceptive, malicious.. probably all 3, maybe more. If he is on the public purse, he needs to be fired for deliberately misleading those paying for his upkeep. We need 'experts' such as Stea as much as a dog needs fleas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Iain Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture