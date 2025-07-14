Iain Davis Substack

Iain Davis Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Iain Davis's avatar
Iain Davis
Jul 14

Trolls and bots are not welcome!

********************************

This a Substack comment thread freely open to all. It is intended to provide a space for productive dialogue.

Everyone is free to comment. Please be civil and courteous to each other. Have a laugh, use irony, whit, sarcasm, whatever you like. Argue your point, show your evidence. But please do not be personal, abusive, or accusatory just because someone disagrees with or questions you.

Personal abuse will result in one warning. If abuse persists, after the warning, the abusive account will be blocked and permanently barred from commenting on my Substack posts.

Please, only reply to this message if you wish to alert me to abusive behaviour.

Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
Jul 14

Incisive analysis & keen observations based on well-researched, documented and rationally assessed evidence. Compelling & damning. Looking forward to Part 3!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Iain Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture