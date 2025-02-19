Iain Davis Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evelyn K. Brunswick's avatar
Evelyn K. Brunswick
Feb 19

Fifth stage capitalism sounds a lot like fascism to me. Mind you, so do these other fancy terms the fuckers come up with, like 'stakeholder capitalism' and all that. It's the fact they don't have the balls to at least call it what it is that tells me that they're not really as powerful as they would like to think they are (or they would like us to think they are).

I believe it was Orwell who once noted 'when British fascism arrives it will not call itself fascism'.

On the same note, so to speak, Farage is clearly on precisely the same page.

And those 3 regions mentioned by the Trilateral Commission look suspiciously like, erm, what were the names of those regions in that book Orwell wrote again? I forget. Mind's not the same as it once was, you know. Still got all me teeth, though.

What was that book, by the way? My head's just been curiously memory-holed. Must be some kind of residual mind control programming trigger thing.

Ah! - no, it's gone...

Seeds's avatar
Seeds
Feb 19

'Fifth stage capitalism is a mechanism for “constituting authority” in the hands of a modern corporate aristocracy...in order to ensure “traditional and aristocratic values” maintain primacy because “democracy is only one way of constituting authority.” '

There you have it folks!

Up front for all to clearly see!

They want to RAM their agenda down our throats with stakeholder capitalism!

A spear (stake) through the heart if you do not go with the flow!

Technocracy - fascism on steroids!

All of government, all of society, all of the world, full scale, totalitarian domination!

Midgets like Starmer and the rest of the WEF low life, actually believe the gospel truth of technocratic salvation apparently.

The rule of omniscient, omnipotent man is a very old tragically flawed theology, destined for disaster because it is self-destructive, as history clearly demonstrates.

Yeah but now they have the technocratic tools to create a worldwide prison complex.

Cull the opposition, enslave the rest and you can have unlimited rule!

Starmer and Co intend to be among the rulers.

They may just be tragically mistaken.

Both puppeteers and puppets may have gravely underestimated the power of the major stakeholders - the people.

Democracy and aristocracy are only two ways of constituting authority.

The roots of legitimate authority lie elsewhere.

