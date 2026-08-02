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Iain Davis
12h

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William Pritting's avatar
William Pritting
13h

How Technocracy Works

Technocracy is the Globalist’s Government

Technocracy = Globalist Socialism + Internationalist Fascism

Globalist Socialism = Centralized Control over Global Society

Internationalist Fascism = Centralized Control over the Global Economy

UN = Globalist Socialism

WEF = Internationalist Fascism

UN-WEF Partnership (2019)

https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/06/world-economic-forum-and-un-sign-strategic-partnership-framework/

How the United Nations is quietly being turned into a public-private partnership

A new agreement with the World Economic Forum gives multinational corporations influence over matters of global governance.

https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/how-united-nations-quietly-being-turned-public-private-partnership/

Technocracy Evolved From The Clearinghouse

From: @escapekey on Substack

https://substack.com/@escapekey/note/c-295601537?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Private convening(‘round table’) at Waddesdon or Bellagio decide we must correct alleged health or environmental emergency

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OECD decides what to measure

ISO standardises the measurements

IIASA measures at planetary level

IPCC/IPBES and others cherry picks ‘scenarios’ for political expedience

UNFCCC/CBD and others push through legislative frameworks

Sovereign states implement as legislation

You must legally abide the ‘environmental standards’

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NGFS cherry picks IIASA ‘scenarios’ for financial use

Basel encodes it into capital requirements

BIS creates frameworks for stress testing

Sovereign central banks stress test local (large) banks

You can’t raise funding for non-compliant activities

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And you were never given a chance to vote for any of it

The Clearinghouse

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-clearinghouse?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios

Governance by Clearance

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/governance-by-clearance?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios

The Full Technical Stack

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-full-stack?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios

Endgame

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/endgame?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios

Julius Wolf - The Clearinghouse

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-man-who-history-forgot?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios

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