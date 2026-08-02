In this 3 Part interview Richard D. Hall chats with Iain Davis about some of the topics discussed in his latest book “The Technocratic Dark State: Trump, AI, and Digital Dictatorship.”

Richard D. Hall, Iain Davis, Andrew Johnson and Dannielle & Lloyd Bryant are due to go on a national speaking tour shortly.

To get tickets please go HERE or click the image below.

To read more about the tour and its worthy cause go HERE.

Click below to watch the videos on Odysee

Or watch them all on my Website .

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This post is also available on my website.