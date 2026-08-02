RichPlanet - The Technocratic Dark State
Richard D. Hall in conversation with Iain Davis
In this 3 Part interview Richard D. Hall chats with Iain Davis about some of the topics discussed in his latest book “The Technocratic Dark State: Trump, AI, and Digital Dictatorship.”
Richard D. Hall, Iain Davis, Andrew Johnson and Dannielle & Lloyd Bryant are due to go on a national speaking tour shortly.
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To get tickets please go HERE or click the image below.
To read more about the tour and its worthy cause go HERE.
Click below to watch the videos on Odysee
Part 1 - Part 2 - Part 3
Or watch them all on my Website.
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How Technocracy Works
Technocracy is the Globalist’s Government
Technocracy = Globalist Socialism + Internationalist Fascism
Globalist Socialism = Centralized Control over Global Society
Internationalist Fascism = Centralized Control over the Global Economy
UN = Globalist Socialism
WEF = Internationalist Fascism
UN-WEF Partnership (2019)
https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/06/world-economic-forum-and-un-sign-strategic-partnership-framework/
How the United Nations is quietly being turned into a public-private partnership
A new agreement with the World Economic Forum gives multinational corporations influence over matters of global governance.
https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/how-united-nations-quietly-being-turned-public-private-partnership/
Technocracy Evolved From The Clearinghouse
From: @escapekey on Substack
https://substack.com/@escapekey/note/c-295601537?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action
Private convening(‘round table’) at Waddesdon or Bellagio decide we must correct alleged health or environmental emergency
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OECD decides what to measure
ISO standardises the measurements
IIASA measures at planetary level
IPCC/IPBES and others cherry picks ‘scenarios’ for political expedience
UNFCCC/CBD and others push through legislative frameworks
Sovereign states implement as legislation
You must legally abide the ‘environmental standards’
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NGFS cherry picks IIASA ‘scenarios’ for financial use
Basel encodes it into capital requirements
BIS creates frameworks for stress testing
Sovereign central banks stress test local (large) banks
You can’t raise funding for non-compliant activities
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And you were never given a chance to vote for any of it
The Clearinghouse
https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-clearinghouse?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios
Governance by Clearance
https://escapekey.substack.com/p/governance-by-clearance?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios
The Full Technical Stack
https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-full-stack?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios
Endgame
https://escapekey.substack.com/p/endgame?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios
Julius Wolf - The Clearinghouse
https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-man-who-history-forgot?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios