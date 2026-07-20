Eleven-year-old Lewis Hall lives with his father, investigative journalist and author Richard D. Hall. In 2023, a civil legal action was launched against Richard D. Hall for harassment by publication. After the four-day trial in 2024 in the High Court, the ruling went against Hall. Richard D. Hall was forced into bankruptcy in May 2026 due to the enormous legal fees and damages incurred. This decision was made despite an appeal pending with the European Court of Human Rights in respect to the many alleged violations of Richard D. Hall’s human rights by the High Court.

Unfortunately, the sad reality is that Lewis’s home is now subject to a charging order. It is likely that the family home will be taken as part of the bankruptcy process. This means, through absolutely no fault of his own, Lewis’s home is no longer secure. Lewis and his father face a genuine risk of homelessness.

This is not a situation that those of us who are familiar with the trial of Richard D. Hall can passively stand by and allow to proceed without doing anything. Consequently, Trustees Andrew Johnson, Danielle Bryant, and Lloyd Bryant have set up a trust called “A Home For Lewis.” The objective of the trust is to raise money to safeguard Lewis’s future and mitigate any damage, turmoil, or loss caused to Lewis by being made homeless.

I am investigative journalist and author Iain Davis, and I am fully behind the “A Home for Lewis” trust. I cannot adequately express how worthy I think this cause is. I am delighted to be able to commit my time to the forthcoming A Home For Lewis National Speaking Tour to raise money to ensure Lewis has the life chances he deserves.

Richard D. Hall, Andrew Johnson, Danielle and Lloyd Bryant, and I will be speaking on various legs of the tour. If you want to hear me speak alongside Andrew and Richard, I will be giving my presentation in Birmingham on 18th August 2026, Nottingham on the 19th, Liverpool on the 20th, Glasgow on the 21st, and finally, Newcastle on the 22nd of August.

The “A Home for Lewis” tour continues with Danielle & Lloyd Bryant joining Richard in Swanley (Kent) on the 25th of August, Harrow (London) on the 26th, Southampton on the 27th, and Western Super Mare on the 28th, and the tour concludes in Caerphilly on the 29th of August, 2026.

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This speaking tour is about raising money for Lewis’s future; all speakers are giving their time freely, but it also focuses on the research and ideas that will benefit all our futures.

Richard D. Hall will speak about the work he has conducted in preparation for his forthcoming book. He examines the last 150 years of discoveries in the field of physics and highlights how many of the so-called scientific breakthroughs have been shaped by politics and academic protectionism rather than scientific rigour.

He explores the groundbreaking physics, hidden and obfuscated by the establishment, that could provide a better future for all of humanity were it not for the invested interests that deny us all the benefits of real scientific truth and wisdom.

Andrew Johnson will expand on the ideas presented in his latest free book, titled Exploring Consciousness – Expanding Reality. Andrew explains the evidence revealing that our consciousness is not restricted to our physical form. Taking listeners through the varied and fascinating experiments in human consciousness, Andrew draws it all together to reveal a common human truth that runs throughout science, religion, mysticism, and spirituality. Andrew will encourage us to see reality from a new perspective, challenge the notion of duality, and contemplate the idea of our interconnectedness, prompting us to reflect on the implications for each of us.

Danielle and Lloyd Bryant are arguably the UK’s leading advocates of German New Medicine. They will discuss the concepts of the biological laws of nature and demonstrate how these play out in our lives and impact our health. By analysing some well-known celebrity cases, they will show the audience how the body’s innate wisdom and its meaningful biological responses to conflict and stress are not to be feared, as modern medical science would have us believe, but should rather be embraced as part of the body’s natural healing processes.

This radical, evidence-based approach to health management is of enormous significance. Danielle and Lloyd explain how we can all thrive without popping the pills and taking the jabs.

I will be speaking about the practical solutions we can implement to defend ourselves and our families from the sustained attack of the Technocrats. I will discuss the alternative, open-source technology we could use or ways we could not use it at all. In light of the constant oppressive technological onslaught, and in the face of the corrupt oligarchy that rules largely unseen, I will explore the different sociopolitical systems and new ways of living that we could choose.

I will outline the means of peaceable resistance and give examples of how non-compliance operates and highlight its successes. We can build something better.

None of us want to see a child needlessly suffer at the hands of the British state. Regrettably, such travesties are all too common in the harmful system that we allow to continue. This is your opportunity to help avert injustice for Lewis, and I hope you will support this worthwhile cause.

But the “A Home For Lewis” tour is not going to dwell on the problems we all face. All of the speakers are committed to moving forward, to finding solutions, and to constructing a world where all our children are free to flourish and to maximize their potential as human beings, not as digits on an electronic ledger.

Tickets are selling fast, but there are still a few remaining for each venue. So I hope you will grab a couple while you can and come along for what will be an enthralling evening of exploration and discovery. And while we’re at it, let’s have a few laughs along the way

To get tickets, go to: ahomeforlewis.org.

I look forward to meeting some of you as I know Richard D. Hall, Andrew Johnson, and Danielle and Lloyd Bryant do.

Let’s do it! See you there.

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If you can’t make it please go to the “A Home for Lewis” trust website and make a donation if you can.

Alternatively please use the GiveSendGo page.

Or make a payment to the trust bank account via Andrew Johnson’s Check The Evidence website.

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Also available on my website.