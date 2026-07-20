Iain Davis Substack

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Iain Davis's avatar
Iain Davis
3d

Trolls and bots are not welcome!

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This a Substack comment thread freely open to all. It is intended to provide a space for productive dialogue.

Everyone is free to comment. Please be civil and courteous to each other. Have a laugh, use irony, whit, sarcasm, whatever you like. Argue your point, show your evidence. But please do not be personal, abusive, or accusatory just because someone disagrees with or questions you.

Personal abuse will result in one warning. If abuse persists, after the warning, the abusive account will be blocked and permanently barred from commenting on my Substack posts.

Please, only reply to this message if you wish to alert me to abusive behaviour.

Thank you.

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Ged of Gont's avatar
Ged of Gont
3d

Got my ticket already, Iain.

See you in Brum on the 18th.

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