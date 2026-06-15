Speaking Tour: A Home For Lewis

I will be on the road with Andrew Johnson and Richard D. Hall this summer as part of the “A Home for Lewis” speaking tour. If you want to hear me speak alongside Andrew and Richard, I will be giving my presentation in Birmingham on 18th August 2026, Nottingham on the 19th, Liverpool on the 20th, Glasgow on the 21st, and finally Newcastle on the 22nd of August.

The “A Home for Lewis” tour continues with Danielle & Lloyd Bryant joining Richard in Swanley (Kent) on the 25th August, Harrow (London) on the 26th, Southampton on the 27th, Western Super Mare on the 28th, and the tour concludes in Caerphilly on the 29th August 2026.

For full details, ticket pricing and more please go to A Home For Lewis.

Eleven year old Lewis Hall lives with his father, investigative journalist Richard D. Hall. In 2023, a civil legal action was launched against Richard D. Hall. Following the 2024 four day trial, In May 2026, Hall was subsequently forced into bankruptcy as a result of the huge legal costs and damages imposed. As it is subject to a charging order, the family home is now likely to be taken as part of the bankruptcy process. This means Lewis’s home is no longer secure. Both Lewis and his father are at real risk of being made homeless.

On Lewis’ behalf, Trustees Andrew Johnson and Danielle and Lloyd Bryant set up a trust called “A Home For Lewis”, the proceeds of which will be used to mitigate any damage to, turmoil experienced by, or losses sustained by Lewis through absolutely no fault of his own. For simple online donations, please go to the corresponding GiveSendGo page. Other donation methods are specified on Andrews Johnson’s website.

This is a very worthy cause. I am saddened by it but pleased to be able to give my time to support it. I also look forward hopefully to seeing some of you at the presentations.

As mentioned in the video, an appeal has been submitted to the European Court of Human Rights and it is not appropriate to comment further at this time, nor is there anything useful to add that hasn’t already been said. Other than the effect on Lewis, this speaking tour has nothing to do with the the trial of Richard D. Hall and it is not the subject of any of the presentations.

Please note: This post is also on my website.