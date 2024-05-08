Iain Davis Substack

Iain Davis Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J. P. Bruce's avatar
J. P. Bruce
May 8, 2024

Terrific analysis, thank you.

The fact that the people were deceived about the Manchester Arena event is not in doubt. The implications though are almost impossible to comprehend. They go way beyond the 'appalling vista' scenario outlined by Master of the Rolls, Lord Alfred Denning, in McIlkenny v Chief Constable of the West Midlands (1980).

Collusion by the monarch in the Manchester hoax, not to mention other collaborators lower down the pecking order, suggests a very high level of State involvement in its planning and execution. No wonder the State is doing all it can to prevent the truth reaching the general public. The stakes could not be higher for the powers-that-be.

The case against RDH reminds me of the seemingly endless litigation recounted by Charles Dickens in Bleak House. The plaintiffs seem determined to ruin a good man's life for no reason other than his shining a light on something they would prefer to keep hidden.

But RDH has truth on his side while his opponents are wrong - and they KNOW they are wrong. However this thing ends, if it ever does, that much is clear to anyone who examines the evidence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Iain Davis and others
ImpObs's avatar
ImpObs
May 8, 2024

Thank you Iain, few have the courage to take a stand against tyranny so publically, especially when the state has already demonstrated it's willingness to hound and harrass anyone questioning the story.

Returning to Murrell, besides the impossible walk on high heels minutes after shrapnel supposidly travelled 15cm through her thigh, consider the treatment a patient would recieve if those injuries had happened in the timeframe given.

Standard First Aid procedure: A tourniquet to stop uncrontrollable bleeding, insetion of tampons into the wounds on both entry and exit wounds to stop bleeding and prevent futher loss of blood, multiple dressings applied on top. Royal Marines in war zones are issued tourniquets and tampons in their personal first aid kits along with battle dressings for this purpose, tampons were invented for this purpose during WW1. This is what you would expect first aiders or paramedics to have done prior to evacuation to hospital.

After triage at hospital, it is likely a morphine 'block' would be given, this is a series of morphine injections around the wound for pain relief, it's a very painful procedure, often sending the patient into shock. A multi hour opperation to clean, and close the wounds. Absorbant dressings applied would be very thick, at least an inch thick, with bandages applied on top to secure the dressings.

Assuming the wounds were large enough to prevent complete closure, skin grafts would be planned in a subsiquent opperation, we can see where skin has been removed to provide skin graft material in the public picture of the injury.

Different protocols may be used in the period between initial emergency opperations, and subsiquent skin graft opperations. If bleeding had been controlled between these operations, and subsiquent skin graft opperation was within a short time, the wound may be left covered with only thin wet bandages, if this were the case the patient would be put on bed rest, likely with a cage above the leg to prevent the bedding touching the wound.

In either case the patient would be on morphine for pain relief, the dose would be quite high, leaving the patient very sleepy. Movement would have to be limited to prevent opening up the wounds, the patient would be on bed rest protocol. The limb would be immobile, likely with a split to prevent the limb bending at the knee to prevent antagonising and opening the wound.

What do we see? Zero first aid protocols were applied. 2 1/2 days later the patient is sat in a chair talking to the Queen, patients legs bent at the knees, legs are covered with a blanket, both legs have the same outline under the cover, no dressing outline can be seen, patient is cognisant, has normal speech, does not appear sleepy. This is stated to be prior to a second opperation before the wounds have been closed. A canular is fitted to the back of the wrist, covered with a bandage, this is another anomily, canulars are never covered with a bandage, so any issues can be seen by medical staff, there is a purpose designed sticking plaster to hold canulas in place. Was the bandage applied to hide the fact a canula was not inserted into the wrist?

Given these highlighted anomilies, it is improbable the patient was suffering the purported wounds at this time.

The Device: TATP is made with strong hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) at least 97% strength, strong hydrogen peroxide has been unavilable to purcahse on the retail market as a result of 7/7 2005. The strongest I can find is on the retail market 12.95%, I can find 50% strength at a scientific supply company, for which a regulatory declaration is required. It is not available to the public.

A detenator (AKA Blasting cap) is also required to set off the main charge of the device, these are made from highly volatile explosives, I very much doubt these can be DIY'd even by experienced explosive experts without highly technical equipment, it would be extremely dangerous to attempt to make these compounds without sophisticated laboratory conditions. These are only available under strict licensing conditions (for mining, demolition companies etc.) Storage is highly secured, transport is also under licence with strict conditions in specially designed explosive proof containers made from 10mm steel with lids that are bolted down. Detenators are very unstable by design, dropping one on the floor would be enough to set it off, static electricity could set one off, a nearby radio signal could set one off. It requires a high level of training to handle them, set procedures are required for handling, to avoid premature explosion during handling.

You cannot buy strong H2O2 on Amazon, you can't obtain or transport detonators anywhere without a licence, any theft of such items, besides requiring a sophisticated highly skilled team to pull off such a theft, would be immediately investigated by authorites.

Salman Abedi did not purchase the main ingrediants of the device on Amazon, I question the ability of anyone to obtain these items under any circumstances without being aided by authorities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
96 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Iain Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture