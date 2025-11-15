Iain Davis Substack

Iain Davis Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Iain Davis's avatar
Iain Davis
5d

Trolls and bots are not welcome!

********************************

This a Substack comment thread freely open to all. It is intended to provide a space for productive dialogue.

Everyone is free to comment. Please be civil and courteous to each other. Have a laugh, use irony, whit, sarcasm, whatever you like. Argue your point, show your evidence. But please do not be personal, abusive, or accusatory just because someone disagrees with or questions you.

Personal abuse will result in one warning. If abuse persists, after the warning, the abusive account will be blocked and permanently barred from commenting on my Substack posts.

Please, only reply to this message if you wish to alert me to abusive behaviour.

Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
5d

Great article as always. Thank you for your work, Iain.

I hope my "digital twin" has the same utter disrespect for authority as the original and best version.

The idea of deposit tokens in our banks isn't so far removed from what we have currently-numbers on spreadsheets with no physical assets to back them up. The democratic deficit is already so wide, it's unlikely capable of being damaged further. This whole thing will go belly up if we stymie it at every opportunity. A few examples might be every time you see a camera trained on you or your children, submit a Subject Access Request asking for all of the data which belongs to you held by that organisation or company. Make them work for their access to your property. It's the law that they must comply-and the Information Commissioner's Office can and will in my experience make them do so.

Pure speculation, but maybe if we wore coloured contact lenses, or specs someone might invent with properties which would confuse the algorithms-I've no idea if or how this would work, but I'm hoping someone is working on it. I develop an intermittent squint and puffed up cheeks when in airports or other places where there are mugshot cameras. It's difficult to keep your eyes crossed and function, but hey, no pain.....

Tell porkies when your phone is listening. Pretend you've converted to being a normie, or even gone to the dark side. Make up code words for trigger subjects with your contacts. The stupider the better. Buy a Nokia 10 and keep the tracking device in a Faraday bag for emergencies only when away from home. Don't use apps, go to the website. Ditch reliance on the NHS as far as possible in your circumstances. Pay your taxes using a conditional trust, until the government complies with international law, including but not limited to the Geneva Convention and the Terrorism Act.

The AI bubble will burst, as they all do, not with a bang but with the gentle refusal of millions to give it respect. Maybe not before causing significant problems, but humans can do problem solving and it can't. It is artificial all right, but not intelligent. We can fry it's wee circuits in a thousand ways I couldn't dream of, but our smart young people can-and will. Godspeed Oracle and your ugly sisters-maybe not this year, but sooner than they think.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Iain Davis and others
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Iain Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture