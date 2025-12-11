Many moons ago, protesting was my thing. Then I realised that I was wasting my time and risking quite a lot for no reason I could justify to myself or my family. But now I am, for the first time since the pro-freedom marches, attending a protest again. Please allow me to explain why.

We are meeting this Saturday, 13th December, at 1pm at BBC Broadcasting House, Portland Place, London, W1A 1AA. Please attend if you can.

I do not speak for anyone but myself. I am simply reporting what I know to be the reasons for the rally.

The protest is not against the government. It is a rallying call for people to resist the rollout of digital identity in the UK by refusing, to the greatest possible extent, to adopt or use digital identity—mass non-compliance. It is also to stress why we cannot afford to adopt digital ID—or digital identity—and to highlight and explain the global forces aligned against us, which go way beyond our government.

I know I, and others, supporting this protest, do not think the UK government is in charge of the digital identity agenda. It is just the enabling partner in the global public-private partnership.

Generally, primarily because it is not in charge, I think protest against government is futile. Petitions are similarly pointless in my view. I am supporting this protest precisely because it is not about opposing the government per se, but rather to encourage mass non-compliance.

Whenever I try to discuss how important non-compliance is, I either get sneers or blank faces. This is why I am attending this protest. People just don’t seem to get it. There are many reasons for their incredulity, but they need to get it, and fast.

Perhaps most importantly, I hope a few of us will discuss what real non-compliance will inevitably entail. We all have to be realistic.

I have been living outside of the system, leading what most people would consider a less-convenient life for some years. It is actually no major hardship. Just like everyone else, I have to comply to some extent. Non-compliance cannot be absolute, no matter how much we might wish it. All we can do is minimise our compliance with the system and actively obstruct it—peaceably and lawfully—to the point where the digital identity system doesn’t work.

People have to get to grips with meaningful opposition and understand what is necessary and why we have no realistic option but to maximise our disobedience. We also need to accept what it will cost us in the short-term.

As increasing numbers of us are beginning to realise, assuming our digital identities, and then having programmable digital money forced on us, really is the end for human freedom. So the cost of that far outweighs the inconvenience and the modicum of hardship that comes with non-compliance.

Non-compliance in opposition to digital identity does not just mean rejecting the government’s fake BritCard or declining to use One Login. That alone will be hard enough for many. Non-compliance is a lifestyle choice and there is just no way of getting around that.

I understand politicians like Andrew Bridgen and David Kurten are also speaking against digital tyranny at the rally. Personally, I think their proposed solution—as I understand it—of “better government” couldn’t be a more terminal dead end. However, I too have to be realistic and, as the vast majority of the people still want to live in a so-called “representative democracy,” what matters most, while that system persists, is that it is not a digital identity-based “representative democracy.”

I understand the hopes some statists reformers hold but, though I recognise the good intentions of politicians like Bridgen and Kurten who oppose digital identity, I do not accept that our salvation can ever come in the form of any political saviour. If we passively wait for some political white knight to ride to our rescue, it will be too late.

The UK’s digital identity system is live, the infrastructure is already in place and if we use it, we, the British people, are in deep, deep trouble. No UK politician can possibly extricate us from the global digital gulag we will have blindly walked in to.

Therefore, we can only look to ourselves to stop our digital enslavement from progressing. In the short-term, mass non-compliance is our only viable option in my view.

We can use non-compliance to make it as hard as possible for the digital panopticon to form. If we refuse to comply in sufficient numbers, that should give us the time to use every other lawful means at our disposal to resist and eventually comprehensively reject digital identity.

We have to throw absolutely everything into our opposition to digital identity. We will need to use lawful protest, petitions, lawful and legal court challenges, civil disobedience, strikes, technological solutions, obstructive administrative and bureaucratic strategies, economic and monetary defences, and more, alongside longer term mass non-compliance.

To get an idea of the kind of tactics we will have to use, please read this essential guide outlining how we can peaceably resist, courtesy of the rally organisers.

[ url: - https://massnoncompliance.com/resist-guide ]

This is the point of no return for us in the UK. We either refuse to use digital identity or we will never be free sovereign human beings again. The choice is that stark I’m afraid.

Ultimately this is a numbers game. I think if we can get to 3% of the population actively resisting digital identity then it is game on. That is why I am attending and supporting this protest and I hope you will too.

************

Additional note: None of us are being paid to speak but Fiona Rose Diamond has put this vital protest together at some considerable personal financial cost. Fiona has a fundraiser but is about halfway short of covering her costs. So it would be fantastic if you could chip-in and DONATE HERE.

[ url: - https://buymeacoffee.com/fionarosediamond ]