Iain Davis Substack

Iain Davis Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Iain Davis's avatar
Iain Davis
7d

Trolls and bots are not welcome!

********************************

This a Substack comment thread freely open to all. It is intended to provide a space for productive dialogue.

Everyone is free to comment. Please be civil and courteous to each other. Have a laugh, use irony, whit, sarcasm, whatever you like. Argue your point, show your evidence. But please do not be personal, abusive, or accusatory just because someone disagrees with or questions you.

Personal abuse will result in one warning. If abuse persists, after the warning, the abusive account will be blocked and permanently barred from commenting on my Substack posts.

Please, only reply to this message if you wish to alert me to abusive behaviour.

Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pighooey's avatar
Pighooey
7d

Iain, Many moons ago, protesting was my thing too. It was back in the mid 1990s, and I was active in the anti-psychiatry movement. And I picked up a slogan which resonated deeply, and has stayed with me all these years... RECOVERY BEGINS WITH NON-COMPLIANCE!

And so began my journey to health and stability.

It is good to hear echoes of the same rallying cry today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Iain Davis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture