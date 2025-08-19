Was October 7th a False Flag Attack?

Per Shapiro and I discuss the overwhelming evidence indicating that the Hamas attack against Israel on October 7th was an apparent false flag attack. Elements within the Israeli government evidently directly or indirectly orchestrated or at least knew that the attack was coming and allowed it to happen.

The discussion stemmed from Per’s reading of my three-part investigation.

Nearly twelve hundred people were killed in the attack and many were taken hostage. In Israel's subsequent, so-called "war" against Hamas, tens of thousands of civilians have been killed, Gaza has been bombed to ruins, and Israel's parliament has now approved a plan to take over all of Gaza. The UN has repeatedly stated that the Israeli government's actions against the Palestinians in Gaza have often met the legal definition of genocide.

In this interview, we review the evidence and explain why the official version of events does not seem plausible.

Donate Crypto

Referenced Article Links

Unacknowledged False Flags: The October 7th Hamas Attack - Part 1: - https://iaindavis.substack.com/p/unacknowledged-false-flags-the-october

Unacknowledged False Flags: The October 7th Hamas Attack - Part 2: - https://iaindavis.substack.com/p/unacknowledged-false-flags-the-october-883

Unacknowledged False Flags: The October 7th Hamas Attack - Part 3: - https://iaindavis.substack.com/p/unacknowledged-false-flags-the-october-4b4

Yes -The Israeli Government Created Hamas: https://iaindavis.substack.com/p/yes-the-israeli-government-created

Per Shapiro (Folket's Radio) Links

Folkets Radio Website: - https://folketsradio.se/

Folkets Radio Odysee Channel: - https://odysee.com/@FolketsRadio:0?view=home

Folkets Radio YouTube Channel: - https://www.youtube.com/@folketsradio