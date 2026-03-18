The Technocratic Dark State: Trump, AI, and Digital Dictatorship with Iain Davis and John Titus (Full Interview)

In December 2025 I sent a review copy of my new book The Technocratic Dark State: Trump, AI, and Digital Dictatorship to John Titus hoping it would interest him and that he might consider a brief review. A former electrical engineer and patent lawyer, John Titus took a new direction and, in my view, is today the best monetary historian and independent financial analyst around. His work, both on his own channels and for The Solari Report, informed key sections in the book.

I was very pleased when John offered the following short review of The Technocratic Dark State:

Somehow, Iain Davis has surveyed the decades-long blizzard of “innovations” from that factory of droning tech-bros and delivered a comprehensive and must-have map of the digital concentration camp that they happen to be snapping into place. What makes the remarkable lucidity of The Technocratic Dark State so horrifying, though, is the extensive history behind what’s going on. [John Titus]

I was dead chuffed when John contacted me and said he would like to interview me to discuss the book and was honoured that he took the time to write a full review for The Solari Report. The interview was conducted on 18th December 2025 for Solari subscribers, and my thanks go to Catherine Austin Fitts and the team at Solari for editing the discussion and digging out the relevant clips to so clearly illustrate some of our talking points.

There are so many other people I need to thank for getting the book into your hands, should you choose to grab a copy. The book is dedicated to my editor Susan. Having already received positive feedback from readers complimenting the structure and composition of the book, I can assure you it is Susan who deserves all the credit. Without her patience and hard work, it would probably have read more like a technical manual.

I cannot thank Whitney Webb of Unlimited Hangout, the author of the two-part One Nation Under Blackmail, and Mark Goodwin, former editor-in-chief of Bitcoin Magazine and author of The Bitcoin-Dollar: An Economic Monomyth, enough. Like John Titus, their research and outstanding journalism have been a source of invaluable information for me, not just in researching The Technocratic Dark State, but for many years.

That Whitney and Mark chose my book to be the first published by their new venture, Papercut Publishing, is a privilege. My thanks also go to BAZA, whose graphic design skills are off-the-charts and who made our book look so cool—in my humble opinion. Please keep an eye on Unlimited Hangout and Papercut Publishing. Whitney and Mark have a number of exciting projects in the pipeline, including Papercut Magazine, and are wisely moving more into physical, printed media as well as increasing their use of video.

As with any new venture, there were a few teething problems, specifically distribution of the book following the preorder of the first edition. This was no one’s fault but rather an unavoidable consequence of embarking on a massive undertaking, such as organising global distribution of a book for the first time. While a few readers were concerned, thinking delivery of their copy had been overlooked, it speaks volumes for all my readers that everyone showed patience and understanding when the situation was explained to them.

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The Technocratic Dark State is now being distributed to readers. Some have yet to reach readers outside of North America, but they are on their way and will be with you shortly.

Ultimately, my thanks go to all my readers not only for their patience but also for their willingness to look beyond the surface narratives we are spoon-fed by governments and their mainstream media propagandists. In my view, you are on the right path, my friends. To know what is really happening in the world is not to be “black pilled”; it is to have the fortitude to look the sometimes ugly truth in the face, often overcoming personal challenges along the way. I thank you all.

It is what we do with that knowledge that really matters. We do not have to suffer the tyranny of oligarchs, and we can build something better. It is my firm belief in this possibility that inspired me to write The Technocratic Dark State, and I hope you find the information contained within its pages useful in your own journey.

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Please note: you can also read this post and watch the video on my website.