The Technocratic Dark State: Dr David A. Hughes interviews author Iain Davis

I was delighted that Dr David A. Hughes asked me to join him to discuss my forthcoming book The Technocratic Dark State.
You can read John Titus full review of the book HERE.
The book is due to be published soon, hopefully before Christmas, and you can express an interest and preorder either a physical or digital copy simply be sending an email to preorder@iaindavis.com with the title PREORDER.
Alternatively use the form HERE
The Book is published by Papercut Publishing and we will contact you by email, as soon as the book publication date is set, to offer you the chance to buy a pre-distribution first addition copy. By expressing an interest you are making no commitment to buy and your email will be entered into the prize drawer to win one of five signed copies.
Links
Watch on David’s Channel
Watch on Odysee
My Website
What people are saying about The Technocratic Dark State
Somehow, Iain Davis has surveyed the decades-long blizzard of “innovations” from that factory of droning tech-bros and delivered a comprehensive and must-have map of the digital concentration camp that they happen to be snapping into place. What makes the remarkable lucidity of The Technocratic Dark State so horrifying, though, is the extensive history behind what’s going on. [John Titus]
From the Technocrats and their Multipolar World Order to the Neoreactionaries of the Dark Enlightenment to the NEONERDS and their Synthetic Hegemonic Currency, The Technocratic Dark State teaches its readers who is really running the world and what their goal really is. Iain Davis’ book is not just thoroughly researched and thoroughly reasoned, but insightful. It deserves to be on the bookshelf of anyone seriously interested in the current state of the world.
[James Corbett]
One of the most important books you will read. Davis meticulously exposes the real power structures and agendas in today’s world, as well as the philosophies underpinning them and the deceptions used to conceal them. With the oligarchs’ dream of enslaving humanity through digital means fast approaching realisation, everyone needs to understand the urgent message contained within these pages. [Dr. David A. Hughes]
Familiar concepts such as money, government, democracy, capitalism, socialism, freedom, liberty and even war are all now being replaced by something called technocracy. Davis’ detailed exploration sheds light on how an inhumane and evil group are conducting nothing short of a coup d’état to control the entire planet. Davis’ work is essential reading for anyone who wants to know how their freedom will be removed if they do nothing. There is only one war now, and it is humanity’s struggle to avert the Technocratic Dark State. [Richard D. Hall]
Iain Davis has the rare gift of being able to write about ‘conspiracy theories’ with the kind of dispassion, rigour and attention to detail that wakes up even Normies. Here he turns his gimlet eye on technocracy, which we all probably know is a threat without quite realising just how big a threat. Davis has all the background, the biographies and the receipts. It’s worse, much worse, than you’d feared. [James Delingpole]