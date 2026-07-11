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Iain Davis's avatar
Iain Davis
1h

Trolls and bots are not welcome!

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
1m

I wouldn't be surprised, if the adversarial relationship with China is fictitious and is being perpetuated as a pretext for advancing the trillion dollar scam tech bubble.

After all, if China was a genuine enemy why would Xi have welcomed Trump and all his techno/fascist parasites. In addition, why is China still trading with Israel, US, Ukraine, etc...Why isn't China embargoing Taiwan.

In any event, the narrative being advanced is a bit sketchy.🤔

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