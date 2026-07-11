In the United States (US) a gaggle of Silicon Valley oligarchs has formed a partnership that has seized operational control of the US defence sector. This group of oligarchs can be distinguished by their liking for the ideas presented in Nick Land’s Dark Enlightenment and their enthusiasm for Technocracy. They want to build what their guru Curtis Yarvin called a “patchwork of realms” in the form of a transnational network of privately owned city-states, or neostates.

Inspired by both the Dark Enlightenment and Technocracy, a wider Neoreactionary movement (NRx) has formed, and the Silicon Valley oligarchs are its inspirational leaders. The NRx oligarchs’ investment strategy focuses on seed funding “disruptive technology” startup ventures. In keeping with the Dark Enlightenment, this is called accelerationism.

The NRx-aligned oligarchs—often referred to as the PayPal Mafia—include Peter Thiel (Palantir Technologies), Marc Andreessen (Andreessen Horowitz), Elon Musk (X), Sam Altman (Open AI), and others. In 2023 Marc Andreessen published his Techno-Optimists Manifesto, in which he said, “[W]e believe in accelerationism – the conscious and deliberate propulsion of technological development.” Therefore, we’ll refer to this group of Silicon Valley oligarchs as the NRx accelerationists.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recently announced the appointments made to the newly reconstituted Defense Policy Board (DPD). NRx accelerationist presence on the DPD is notable. The NRx accelerationists’ commitment to constructing a global patchwork of city-state realms has found favour with a wider cohort of “American elites”—US-based oligarchs. Their interests are represented by the Heritage Foundation (HF), and, combined with the NRx accelerationists, they have comprehensive control of the DPD.

The DPD’s remit is to provide “independent strategic advice and recommendations” on such matters as US military “strategic planning, the policy implications of [US] force structure and modernization.” Conspicuously, the board will provide independent guidance on “regional defense policies” just as a new multipolar regional balance of power global governance system emerges.

At the same time, the Trump administration—which the NRx accelerationists control—is pushing through legislative budget amendments to form what journalist and author James Corbett justly calls USrael. Section 244 of the annual US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) budget renewal establishes the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative”.

Noting the effect of Sec. 244, the director of the Democratizing Foreign Policy programme at the Quincy Institute, Ben Freeman, wrote:

Section 224 lays the groundwork for bilateral research and development, co-production of weapons, joint ventures, licensing agreements, and seemingly every manner of U.S.-Israeli military-industrial complex cooperation.[. . .] [T]his provision would greatly expand coordination to seemingly every area of defense tech, including AI, quantum, autonomous systems, directed energy, cyber, biotech, and many more. It also proposes “network integration” and “data fusion.” In other words, the U.S. military’s data could soon be the Israeli military’s data. [. . .] It would fuse the U.S. and Israeli defense sectors in multiple areas vital to the battlefields of the future, like autonomous systems and cyber.

In other words, just as USrael is rising, the NRx accelerationists and their “conservative” HF oligarch partners are positioning themselves to reap the benefits of the fusion of the US and Israeli defence sectors.

Marc Andreessen has been appointed to the DPD. He also sits on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). Andreessen openly stated that the main reason he supported Trump was because his policies were more favourable to NRx accelerationist interests. He assisted the Trump administration to fill US government positions, and now Andreessen has been appointed to advise the Federal Reserve on what monetary policy it should implement.

But Andreessen is far from the only DPD member with a clear conflict of interest. Michael Anton was a former managing director at BlackRock and a senior executive at Citigroup. Christopher A. Williams, the former chair of the old DPD, runs a private consultancy firm that provides strategic national security and technology advice to American businesses.

Hegseth’s DPD is heavily influenced by the Heritage Foundation. Michael P. Pillsbury is a senior fellow for China strategy at the HF. A known “China Hawk”, Pillsbury was mentored by Zbigniew Brzezinski, who wrote the book Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technotronic Era. The book provided an American exceptionalist rationale for the adoption of Technocracy, both in the US and internationally. Brzezinski then formed the Trilateral Commission with oligarch David Rockefeller to bring about the three-power world planned by the Anglo-American establishment between the wars—a multipolar regional balance of power system.

John Klyczek, writing for Unlimited Hangout, observed that the HF has formed a partnership with the PayPal Mafia. The shared purpose of the HF and the PayPal Mafia is to subject American schoolchildren to the global digital transformation and accustom them to using what the United Nations (UN) calls “frontier technology”. At the same time, through a manipulative educational grant system, using centralised financial technology (fintech), they seek to control national curriculums and socially engineer American children.

I previously reported that the HF is backed by a network of US-based oligarchs, such as the Coors, Koch, Uihlein, Barre Seid, Bradley, and Scaiffe families. They are behind the Project 2025 Promise to America, assuring US citizens that the Trump administration—that the HF oligarchs helped to manoeuvre into office—would “put the interests of the everyday American over the desires of the ruling elite.” This was a cosmic irony. Project 2025 set the agenda for Trump’s first 180 days in office. During that time, Trump issued a slew of Executive Orders, the vast majority of which were practically written beforehand by the HF-aligned “ruling elite”.

New DPD appointee, Theo J. Wold, is a fellow of the HF who, in another almost unbelievable irony, supposedly advises the HF on their design of US government policy to protect Americans “against Big Tech abuses” while simultaneously acting as legal council for Palantir Technologies. Wold is joined on the DPD by Michael N. Anton and Rachel A. Bovard, who were also embedded within the HF-led Project 2025.

Given that the DPD mandate includes designing—let’s be honest—the US government’s “regional defense policies”, its anti-China hawkishness and HF/Project 2025 stacking should be concerning for Palestinians but also staunch Zionists. In terms of foreign policy objectives for the Middle East “region”, Project 2025’s Conservative Promise was not simply based upon defending Israel’s interests.

CLICK HERE to support my work

Though Project 2025 wanted the US to continue to provide financial and military support to the Israeli government, it had other aims for the Middle East “region”. The HF/Project 2025 also sought to use US foreign policy strategically to empower its “Gulf partners to take responsibility for their own coastal, air, and missile defenses both individually and working collectively.”

The HF emphasis was “to build a Middle East security pact that includes Israel, Egypt, the Gulf states, and potentially India”; to encourage “bilateral development relationships” between, for example, Israel and the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar; and to promote “investment between Israel and its Arab neighbors,” while economically isolating “states allied to Iran”.

HF/Project 2025 is ardently anti-China. Describing the Chinese government as “a totalitarian enemy of the United States” and admonishing the “Big Tech” firms that have allowed themselves to become “a tool of China’s government”. HF/Project 2025 decries the “America’s elites” who, by collaborating with China, have, it claims, “betrayed the American people”. The HF oligarchs say they are broadly opposed to the United Nations and other intergovernmental organisations and alliances, even NATO, which, they say, should be used “as a means to attain defined [American] goals”.

The HF/Project 2025 Conservative Promise has significant overlaps with Marc Andreessen’s Techo-Optimists Manifesto, which he published six months later in October 2023. This isn’t surprising because a key goal of HF philanthropy is to “spark creative disruption”, which oligarchs like Andreessen call accelerationism. Whether Andreessen personally used the Project 2025 database—of HF-linked conservative officials—for filling Trump administration posts is unknown. But it was apparently used nonetheless.

HF/Project 2025, despite its conservative pretensions, is fully behind the radical transformation of society favoured by accelerationists like Andreessen. The so-called architect of Project 2025, Paul Dans, who served as the director of the HF’s Presidential Transition Project, was eager to push the concept of “Freedom Cities”—American Special Economic Zones intended for smart city development. Dans said the Freedom City “was an intriguing Trump idea”, though it wasn’t Trump’s idea at all. It came straight out of the Heritage Foundation.

As I previously reported for Unlimited Hangout:

Trump’s long-time economic advisor Stephen Moore supports the city-state model. Moore is the former chief economist at the Heritage Foundation [which] was behind the State Policy Network (SPN) that proposed the “Compact For America” shortly before Trump’s first US election win in 2016. What Trump termed Freedom Cities in 2023, the Compact for America, whose National Spokesman was Stephen Moore, called Prosperity Districts in 2015.

Consequently, Marc Andreessen will join a majority of Defense Policy Board members who want to accelerate American innovation using his Dark Enlightenment-based NRx model. But this is an international project, not one limited to the US. With oversight of USrael defence policy, the potential exists to use military power to make that global project succeed.

Fusing the U.S. military’s data with the Israeli military’s data facilitates the NRx accelerationists’ development of their digital kill chains. It is the NRx accelerationists’ tech firms who are, as Freeman observed, advancing “AI, quantum, autonomous systems, directed energy, cyber, [and] biotech” weapons technology. Regardless of US-Israeli international relations, the NRx accelerationists have their own strategic partnership with the Israeli defence sector and their own private sector working arrangements with Israeli Unit 8200 and its globally dispersed alumni.

Rounding off the accelerationists and anti-China hawks on the DPD is Blake Masters, a protégé of Peter Thiel and a co-author, with Thiel, of Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future. Very firmly Thiel’s man, Masters was chief operating officer at Thiel Capital and president of the Thiel Foundation. Thiel then bankrolled Masters’ miserable political career, which, despite the endorsements and support from Thiel, Trump, and another Thiel protégé, J.D. Vance, Masters consistently managed to foul up. Masters has no qualifications or experience that would seemingly warrant his appointment to the DPD other than being Thiel’s representative.

If the proposed section Sec. 244 passes, which seems highly likely, it will certainly create USrael. But the chief beneficiaries of these developments are the NRx accelerationists and their transnational oligarch partners.

* * *