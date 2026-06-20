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Iain Davis
5d

Trolls and bots are not welcome!

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
5dEdited

China isn't the problem.

I don't like people blaming China.

The CCP... yes they are a problem... but they are not Chinese they are Manchu... Chinese Jews.

They originated from the Caspian Sea... Khazaars.

And the only thing that stops Globalization... aka Global Fascista... Stop paying taxes!

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/force-government-default-and-nationalize

The only right any Government has is to fuck off!

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