The BritCard Digital ID Psyop Discussed

Following my recent article “The BritCard Digital ID Psyop” I was delighted to be invited by Paul Brennan to discuss the BritCard and all things digital ID on his Breakfast show for Reality Check Radio.

The BritCard has stimulated debate about digital ID. I’m sure Newsnight and Question Time will cover it. We can argue the pros and cons and consider if we want digital ID. Then we will either accept or reject the BritCard, imagining that it represents the totality of digital ID, and the issue will be resolved.

I believe this is the point of BritCard. It is not necessarily designed to convince us to accept digital ID, merely to resolve the issue, for the time being, in the public square.

Unfortunately, as I explore in the article, and as Paul and I discuss, the digital ID system that is already prepared for us does not require us to adopt a single digital ID card or app. If we reject the BritCard, as seems likely, this will simply instruct the state how to proceed with the rollout of digital ID in the UK.

A few topics came up and some additional relevant links are below:

And here are a few more:

