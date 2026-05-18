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Iain Davis
May 18

Trolls and bots are not welcome!

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
May 18

IBM—reportedly the largest industrial research organisation in the world—stresses why “interoperability."

Ironically during WWII, IBM through its German subsidiary Dehomag, supplied Nazi Germany with Hollerith punch-card technology. This technology was vital for automating the census, tracking, identifying, and eventually organizing the genocide.

The more things change the more they stay the same.

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