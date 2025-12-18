James Corbett And Iain Davis Expose The Technocratic Dark State

I was very fortunate to be asked by James Corbett to discuss my new book The Technocratic Dark State. We cover some of the major themes of the book and consider how we can stand against the rollout of the the digital control system.

The book is published by Papercut Publishing and is currently available for preorder internationally but we are having a few teething problem with finalising a reasonable price for distribution outside of the US. The book will be distributed in early 2026 by which time we will have ironed out the distribution kinks.

