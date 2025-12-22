Iain Davis Speaks At The Mass Non Compliance Protest Against Digital ID

I was invited to speak at the Mass Non Compliance protest rally against digital ID in London on 13th December 2025. Despite my reservations, with regards to protesting against government—I see little point, I was willing to support this vital cause. This protest was about encouraging as many people as possible to refuse to comply with digital ID and to deny the state’s attempts to create their interoperable digital identities—true digital ID.

The march was well attended, despite considerable efforts to derail it, and my thanks go to Fiona Rose Diamond who invested so much time and her own money to make this march and protest happen. You can help Fiona hopefully recover her costs HERE.

For a march held in midwinter, the turnout was encouraging. I spoke later in the day, it was bitterly cold and understandably the crowd had thinned by then. So hats-off and my personal thanks to those who withstood the freezing temperatures to stick around and hear the last few speakers, including me.

It was not possible to outline everything we need to do in order not to comply with such an all pervasive interoperable system of digital oppression. But, to get you thinking about the kinds of strategies we will have to use, Fiona and her team have put together this invaluable Resist Guide.

But even this isn't exhaustive. Personally, I think we will need to be flexible and adapt our non compliance to every tyranny as it emerges.

Thanks to everyone who attended, to all those who spoke and especially to Fiona and her wonderful team of volunteers, some of whom I was lucky enough to meet.

Also thanks to Phil Wiseman—a.k.a Oracle Films—for covering everything so professionally. If you haven’t seen Oracle film’s The Agenda, I highly recommend it.

*******************

Please support my work: CLICK HERE

*******************

Please Note: This post is also available on my website.