Iain Davis Substack

Iain Davis Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Iain Davis's avatar
Iain Davis
4d

Trolls and bots are not welcome!

********************************

This a Substack comment thread freely open to all. It is intended to provide a space for productive dialogue.

Everyone is free to comment. Please be civil and courteous to each other. Have a laugh, use irony, whit, sarcasm, whatever you like. Argue your point, show your evidence. But please do not be personal, abusive, or accusatory just because someone disagrees with or questions you.

Personal abuse will result in one warning. If abuse persists, after the warning, the abusive account will be blocked and permanently barred from commenting on my Substack posts.

Please, only reply to this message if you wish to alert me to abusive behaviour.

Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
4d

I just wanted to say every day is a school day and I’ve been rewarded by the time I’ve spent reading this article. Thank you very much. I greatly appreciate you sharing a greater understanding of what is going on globally.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Iain Davis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture