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Iain Davis
6d

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
5d

"All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players." This is as true as when it was first written in 1599 by Shakespeare.

Essentially, a bunch of wealthy hoodlums always manage to gain control of society. This the case since civilization began. The names might change or vary, however, the methods of sustaining wealth and power are similar. Wars and sectarian violence are the two most effective methods for uniting the "tribe" and keeping populations

in check.

That being said, techno/fascists like Musk, Theil, Karp, Altman, etc... are frontmen for the national security state who are always coming up with new schemes and scams to transfer wealth to the MIC, dubious ancillary corporations, oil companies and banks.

These con artists manufacture consent via mainstream media news and co-opted social media platforms. Anyone who receives millions for reporting and commentating is "not" earning a salary but is receiving a bribe. 🤑

A functional oligarchy will continue as long as billions are spent on election campaigns, lobbyists write legislation, and a corrupt political duopoly exists offering the worst tainted scum on every ballot.

Remember, concessions are only made when the ruling class is terrified of the working-class. This happened during FDR when unions were getting strong and Leftist political organizations were powerful and willing to take action. None of this exists today. Nonetheless, the ruling elites are taking no chances. That’s why they're in a hurry to install a "no escape" biosecurity surveillance state in which Ellison brazenly said would ensure everyone would be on their best behavior. 🤔

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