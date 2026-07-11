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Iain Davis
Jul 11

Trolls and bots are not welcome!

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
Jul 11

I would say Musk,Theil, Karp, Altman, etc...are all frontmen for the national security state. In the past, there was too much opposition for their diabolical agenda to surface directly from DARPA or the DOD. Hence, a privatized version of front companies were created and funded by the CIA, probably using black-op drug trafficking money.

Nonetheless, there's an obsession with establishing global governance to control the immiserated billions. The US is supplying the "muscle" along with its proxies Israel, Ukraine and NATO to do three things: test military technology on civilian populations, suck the last dime out of the middle-class via endless wars and obliterate all remaining resistance.

By the time populations realize what's going on it'll be too late.

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