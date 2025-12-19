Iain Davis Substack

Iain Davis
5d

J. P. Bruce
5d

A few years ago I recall gazing in through the window of a restaurant as diners tucked into their grub. As I was passing, having been refused entry because I did not have a vax pass, I realised something pretty profound. The world was now divided into two camps: insiders and outsiders. And I was definitely an outsider.

That is the choice facing us all now. To go along with the tightening of state control over our lives, or to resist in the hope that the system will become unworkable because most people choose to reject it. But will they?

Those behind this scheme have been working for decades, centuries even, until technology came along that made their dream a reality. We are at that moment now. Covid was a dry run and, while a few resisted, most went along with the madness.

Will this be any different? I am not optimistic. I think we need help, serious help.

