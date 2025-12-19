Some independent media voices and online commentators have suggested that stressing the importance of mass non compliance to oppose and, more importantly, actively resist the rollout of digital identity in the UK is tantamount to the jumping on a bandwagon. They believe it is to over-hype the “next big thing.” They argue that what really matters is that we reject the narratives which, they posit, are what really control us.

Further, they assert that if we adopt digital identity it is a problem to which, like any other, we will adapt and that we will eventually circumvent it somehow. This contention is to fundamentally misunderstand the force-multiplying effect of digital identity. It is to remain unaware of the the scale of the threat that is upon us.

Unfortunately, this is not just a view based in ignorance and wishful thinking. It is undermining an essential defence against tyranny and enslavement that will only work if we engage in it in sufficient numbers.

To deride mass non-compliance, because one disagrees with the political views of those advocating it, is to effectively promote compliance based on the flimsiest of practically irrelevant reasons. It really makes no difference what any of us believe or who we favour. Simply put, none of us can afford to adopt digital identity and expect anything other than finding ourselves and our families slaves as a result. To diminish the critical importance of digital identity resistance is to do us all a disservice.

Regrettably, that is effectively what I did. I got involved in a petty, personal confrontation with those making this argument. My ego took over, I made a complete fool of myself and lost sight of what is important. Thankfully, another X-user put me straight—thanks.

The X account Private Joker made such a succinct, cogent and articulate rebuttal of the “no big thing” brigade’s arguments, that I present it here for your consideration. These are essentially Private Joker’s words. I have either quoted directly or paraphrased slightly to put them into article form.

Private Joker is bang on!

Treating Digital ID as a “bogeyman” is minimising. Digital ID is a coercive freedom threat, not merely a narrative issue.

Just because you suspect the person you dislike or question has hijacked and 'defanged' opposition to Digital ID, doesn't mean it's not important. Saying things like "Digital ID is so unhip! We should be focusing on stories! Yes, stories are more important! Stories are a control mechanism!" is to misunderstand the issue.

Are “stories” a control mechanism? No. Not in themselves. Stories are tools, not mechanisms.

They are justification devices, consent-shaping instruments, legitimacy builders, etc.

They are powerful in terms of narrative control: "influence perception = influence behaviour".



Stories operate in the epistemic domain (belief, perception). But stories do not ENFORCE behaviour.

Stories cannot block your access to money, deny your movement, switch off your ability to work, automatically punish refusal to do what the rulers want you to do.

Control mechanisms operate in the real-world society domain and are forcibly/coercively imposed upon citizen subjects (action, access, enforcement).



Conflating the two is a serious analytical error.

Stories function as enablers of control mechanisms by normalising them, moralising them, disguising coercion as necessity, reframing resistance as irresponsibility, dangerous, etc. They soften the ground but they are not the thing that binds citizen subjects (slaves).

You can disbelieve a story and still comply. Or disbelieve a story and still be punished. That alone proves stories are not the control mechanism.

These are real control mechanisms, not narratives:



1. Money supply monopoly



2. Debt-based monetary system (usury / financial enslavement)



3. Taxation



4. Law, enforcement, access control.



Like never before, Digital ID tightens the shackle on these real control mechanisms.

Slavery wasn’t abolished. There was no noble, emancipating act from above. Slavery just transformed into a new form of slavery based upon the very real control mechanisms mentioned above, and more besides.

Ergo, Digital ID is firmly in the control mechanism/enslavement camp. There's nothing soft, abstract or wishy-washy about it. Anyone with a brain can see that calling Digital ID a bogeyman is to flippantly dismiss a genuine and enslaving control mechanism.

Digital ID is pivotal to fascist control mechanisms and the total enslavement of humans. It's nothing to dismiss as a bogeyman.



Digital ID is coercive, systematic, operates regardless of belief. It is backed by force, exclusion, and punishment. It is a real control mechanism and should not to be dismissed as a “bogeyman.”

You do not need to “believe” in taxation to be taxed. You do not need to “buy into the narrative” to be trapped in debt. You do not need to accept legitimacy to be denied access. These are material constraints on behaviour. These shackles will be tightened if Digital ID succeeds.

Digital ID is not just another story-layer. It is a force-multiplier for every existing control mechanism that has enslaved humanity thus far.

Digital ID enables:



1. Integration of money, identity, compliance, behaviour



2. Automation of enforcement (no human discretion)



3. Instant denial of access (no delay, no friction)



4. Scalable punishment (one rule applied everywhere)



5. Conditional existence “no ID, no life”

Modern systems are explicitly designed to survive disbelief, function without consent, operate automatically, etc. That is the whole point of digitisation.

Getting into spats, ranking the biggest and most urgent issue to be talked about, and who is to be the fashionable arbiter deciding who should be doing the ranking, is petty tittle-tattle. In the face of the threat posed by Digital ID, it is an absolute disgrace.

The bottom line is that the ultimate, indisputable Number 1 topic is always this:

The enslavement of the 99.99% by the 0.01%.



Digital ID is directly relevant to this. Nobody with any instinct for freedom would undermine it as a topic.

