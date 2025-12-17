Hi all

I’m sure many of you are aware that the Online Safety Act (OSA) in the UK, supposedly to enhance child safeguarding on the internet, is delivering precisely what those of us who warned against it years ago said it would: censorship.

Consequently, in order to chat with any of you, I am required, as a UK citizen, to “verify” my age which means I have to voluntarily consent to the digital control grid. I will not. I have little doubt that my days on Substack are numbered.

Pushing dissenting voices off “their” internet is what the OSA and all the other almost identical legislative moves around the world are all about. Dictatorship is so much easier to manage that way.

I apologise sincerely for the inconvenience, but I hope you can appreciate why I will not comply and I also urge everyone else not to comply.

In the meantime, therefore, if you want to contact me through Substack’s system, please remember to include your contact email.

I am not going to willingly abandon you. I will stay on Substack for as long as I can, until it becomes untenable.

All the very best

Iain

Please support my work: CLICK HERE