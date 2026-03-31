Iain Davis Substack

Iain Davis Substack

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Iain Davis
Mar 31

Trolls and bots are not welcome!

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Kathy Sloan's avatar
Kathy Sloan
Mar 31

Here is what I commented on Riley's posting: Thank you, thank you for interviewing Iain Davis! I adore his brilliant mind & his very wry & dry sense of humor - like yours! His recent book on technocracy is the definitive work on the subject & is a must-read for anyone who seeks to understand the digital concentration camp we're already in & whose strangulation hold on humanity gets tighter by the day. It makes European feudalism seem a frolic through a meadow in comparison. Back at the turn of the 19th century, William Blake foresaw the evil of technocracy in its nascent form during the Industrial Revolution which is why he's considered a prophet. Read his poetry for brilliant insights, especially his poem "London."

I'd love to hear about your latest adventure in Czechia (I still can't used to that term like I can't get used to "Turkiye.") Lucky for you that you again escaped the belly of the beast as my Native American friends call it.

What a tonic you & Iain & Whitney Webb & Catherine Austin Fitts & Max Blumenthal & David Hughes are, especially when sanity hangs by such a thin thread. In this regard, I do have something of a "solution:" Benjamin McEvoy's Hardcore Literature Book Club. I have never encountered another human being who is more knowledgeable about classic literature (he studied it at Oxford). We're currently doing deep dives into Dostoevsky's "The Idiot," Sun Tzu's "The Art of War," and the poetry of William Blake. We just finished Larry McMurtry's "Lonesome Dove" and the ancient Greek tragedians, reading "The Oresteia" by Aeschylus, "Oedipus Rex" by Sophocles and "Medea" by Euripides. Over the summer we'll be studying "The Bhagavad Gita" and Elena Ferrante's "The Neapolitan Quartet" ("My Brilliant Friend," "The Story of a New Name," "Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay," and "The Story of the Lost Child"). You can find Benjamin on YouTube. There are incredibly thoughtful, supportive & keenly intelligent members whom it is a joy to interact with. It has saved my sanity & done wonders for my intellect.

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